Meringue Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
313 Main Street
Popular Items
|Coconut Caramel
|$2.00
Please read carefully as these cupcakes are only available on Tuesday, April 26th. When you are ordering please make sure you have the correct date, Tuesday, April 26th as your order date. This is the only date we are offering the $2.00 cupcakes!
Life is too short not to celebrate! Let's all eat cupcakes and be happy!
Our coconut caramel cupcakes are vanilla cupcakes filled with dulce de leche caramel and frosted in coconut buttercream.
|Strawberry White Chocolate
|$2.00
Please read carefully as these cupcakes are only available on Tuesday, April 26th. When you are ordering please make sure you have the correct date, Tuesday, April 26th as your order date. This is the only date we are offering the $2.00 cupcakes!
Our classic strawberry cupcakes are a vanilla cake filled with strawberry jam, frosted in vanilla buttercream, and topped with white chocolate garnish.
|Chocolate Tuxedo
|$2.00
Please read carefully as these cupcakes are only available on Tuesday, April 26th. When you are ordering please make sure you have the correct date, Tuesday, April 26th as your order date. This is the only date we are offering the $2.00 cupcakes!
A classic chocolate cupcake topped with both chocolate ganache and vanilla buttercream!
|Lavender Lemon
|$2.00
Please read carefully as these cupcakes are only available on Tuesday, April 26th. When you are ordering please make sure you have the correct date, Tuesday, April 26th as your order date. This is the only date we are offering the $2.00 cupcakes!
Lavender is one of our bakery's signature flavors. This cupcake features a vanilla cupcake filled with lemon curd and frosted in lavender buttercream.
|6 Cupcakes
|$19.50
Chose up to 3 flavors Note: Flavor selection is divided into equal amounts of cupcakes.
Our online cupcake menu only offers standard cupcake decorating. You are welcome to order customized decorating by calling the bakery at
608-519-2683 or by emailing meringuelacrosse@gmail.com. Customized orders can take up to 1 week to process. Please order in advance!
|$2.00 Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.00
Please read carefully as this cookie deal is only available on Tuesday, March 29th. When you are ordering please make sure you have the correct date, Tuesday, March 29th as your order date. This is the only date we are offering the $2.00 chocolate chip cookies.
We call our chocolate chip cookies "The One" because it is the only cookie you need for the rest of your life! We make them with both milk and dark Callebaut chocolate and sprinkle the top with Maldon sea salt.
We will be making several baking rounds during the day to make sure your cookie is as fresh as possible!
Don't forget to add the milk! We are offering 1/2 gallons of Organic Valley 2% milk as an additional purchase.
|Chocolate Ganache
|$2.00
Please read carefully as these cupcakes are only available on Tuesday, April 26th. When you are ordering please make sure you have the correct date, Tuesday, April 26th as your order date. This is the only date we are offering the $2.00 cupcakes!
You have never tasted a better chocolate cupcake! This chocolate cupcake is topped with ganache. However, it is not that simple! Our ganache is made with caramel, browned butter, and two different kinds of chocolate to give it the perfect finish.
|Passion Fruit Raspberry
|$2.00
Please read carefully as these cupcakes are only available on Tuesday, April 26th. When you are ordering please make sure you have the correct date, Tuesday, April 26th as your order date. This is the only date we are offering the $2.00 cupcakes!
Let's get exotic! These vanilla cupcakes are filled with raspberry jam and topped with a passion fruit buttercream.
|Peanut Butter Chocolate
|$2.00
Please read carefully as these cupcakes are only available on Tuesday, April 26th. When you are ordering please make sure you have the correct date, Tuesday, April 26th as your order date. This is the only date we are offering the $2.00 cupcakes!
Did someone say peanut butter? This is one of Jen Barney's favorite cupcakes! Our chocolate cupcake is topped with peanut butter frosting and garnished with crunchy peanut praline.
|Carrot
|$2.00
Please read carefully as these cupcakes are only available on Tuesday, April 26th. When you are ordering please make sure you have the correct date, Tuesday, April 26th as your order date. This is the only date we are offering the $2.00 cupcakes!
Our carrot cupcakes feature pineapple and browned butter carrot cake topped with cream cheese frosting.
Location
313 Main Street
La Crosse WI
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
