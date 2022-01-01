Go
Merkado

Merkado is a tequila and mezcal-focused Mexican restaurant and open-air market in the heart of South Beach, one block from Oracle Ballpark, in the SOMA neighborhood of San Francisco. Chef de Cuisine Lorenzo Cauich’s menu, inspired by authentic Jaliscan street food, is paired with an extensive tequila and bar program.
Located in the old TRES Tequila Lounge & Mexican Kitchen, on the corner of 2nd & Townsend, we’re now open for outdoor dining, along with takeout and delivery. Our close staff and eclectic tequila can’t wait to welcome you in.
We hope Merkado becomes your regular spot. Bring your family, your friends your dates and above all, enjoy yourself! Saludos!

130 Townsend St • $$

Avg 4.4 (276 reviews)

Popular Items

Calabazita$10.00
grilled delicata squash, labneh chimichurri, pomegranate
Pollo$11.00
dry rubbed, chile ancho-chicken al carbon, heirloom tomato salsa
Guacamole$12.00
chile, tomato, onion
Jardin$10.00
sautéed king oyster mushroom, turnip, black bean pico, avocado, chile habanero salsa, on a puffy corn tortilla
Coliflor$10.00
roasted, heirloom cauliflower, labneh chimichurri
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

130 Townsend St

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
