Merlins Rest Pub

Your Premier Single Malt scotch and Irish Whiskey Pub. Featuring British cuisine and drink with exceptional service

Popular Items

Smash DblChzbrg$8.00
1/2 pound of grass fed beef with american cheese smashed on a toasted bun with burger sauces! (no sides)
#Excaliburger$22.00
This photographic feast has two grass fed & organic beef patties cooked to a perfect medium rare, our own British bacon, seasoned aioli, American cheese, caramelized onion, bacon jam, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side
Smokey Bean Burger$13.00
Crispy beer battered black bean patty with seasoned aioli, pepper jack, lettuce & tomato. Served with your choice of side
Irish Burger$14.00
Grass fed & organic ground beef topped with Connemara Irish Whiskey bacon jam, ale cheese sauce & tobacco onions. Served with your choice of side
The Burger$13.00
Grass fed & organic beef, then cook it to a perfect medium rare, topped with lettuce, tomato & seasoned aioli. Served with your choice of side
English Burger$14.00
We do love our English Stilton Cheese! This grass fed & organic burger is cooked to medium rare, topped with English Stilton, grilled tomato, caramelized onion, mixed greens & HP sauce. Served with pub crisps
Smash Chzbrg$6.00
1/4 pound grass fed SMASHED cheese burger on a toasted bun with burger aioli and Smasher Sauce (no sides)
Mac & Cheese$9.50
Creamy, cheesy goodness with the fancy noodles
Scottish Burger$14.00
grass fed and cooked to medium rare then topped with caramelized onions, Laphroiag Scotch BBQ and crispy onion strings. served with your choice of side
Cheese, Potato & Onion Pasty$15.00
A FILLING house made shortcrust pastry filled with potato, onion & Irish sharp cheddar. Now comes with a choice of side
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3601 E Lake Street

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
