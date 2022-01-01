Go
Merlion

1205 Main St

Popular Items

Livon Pinot Grigio, IT$40.00
Merlion Signature Dish$40.00
Pan seared or deep fried panko crusted red snapper in a delicate cilantro, shallots, and Thai basil red curry sauce with with sea scallops and "New Zealand" Mussels
Chocolate Lava Cake$8.00
Key Lime$8.00
Homemade Key Lime Pie
Kang Massaman
Thai curry with peanuts and onion with undertones of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves.
Seafood Asparagus
Light creamy egg, oyster, wine and soy based sauce over fresh steamed asparagus.
Raad Prick
Delicate cilantro, shallot and Thai basil red curry sauce.
Ice Cream$3.00
Kang Karl
Thai yellow curry made with curry powder, potatoes, onion and cashews. This curry has a hint of cumin, turmeric and cinnamon.
Kang Keo Waan
Thai green curry made with green chilies, fresh Thai basil, a hint of lemon grass and kafir lime leaves served with bamboo shoots and/or squash and zucchini. Note spiciest curry with no additional chilies.
Location

Seabrook TX

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
