Go
Toast

Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr

Come in and enjoy!

4401 Shore Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Pasta$19.00
Grilled Chicken | Peppers | Garlic | Shallot | Chorizo | Kale | Cavatappi | Blackened cream sauce Tomatoes
Chicken Salad$12.00
Classic Deli Style with a little twist | Lettuce | Tomato | Toasted Sourdough | Smoked Almonds
Salmon Stack$18.50
Grilled Salmon | French Bread | Tomato Jam | Arugula | Goat Cheese | Almonds | Raspberry Balsamic
Mermaid "Seaduxion" Sparkling Rosé Bottle$30.00
Our rose wine is the best of the beach by taking you on an open water adventure with every sip. From bouquet to finish, it is an experience of rays of sunshine and sparkling velvet pleasure that finishes with biscuits and giggles.
Mermaid Fries$10.00
Arugula Pesto | Crumbled Sausage | Sriracha Sour Cream
Duck$27.00
Crispy Duck Breast | Chardonnay Golden Raisins | Cranberry Reduction
Parmesan Truffle Mashed Potatoes | Grilled Roasted Carrots
Grilled Cheese$15.00
Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Gouda | French Brie | Zesty Tomato Jam | Bacon | Sourdough
Ahi Tuna$15.00
Sesame Soy Seared Ahi Tuna | Seaweed Salad | Sliced Avocado | Carrots | Sushi Rice | Sriracha
Beet Salad$13.00
Red & Gold Beets | Burrata Cheese | Microgreens | Candied Pecans | Toast Points
Honey Walnut Vinaigrette
Grilled Cheese$13.00
Sharp Cheddar | Smoked Gouda | French Brie | Zesty Tomato Jam | Bacon | Sourdough
See full menu

Location

4401 Shore Drive

virginia beach VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

TASTE Bayville Farms

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Commonwealth Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Craft Brewery & Wood Fired Neopolitan Pizza

1608 Crafthouse

No reviews yet

1608 Crafthouse is a chef driven restaurant that features sustainable, local product from the Chesapeake Bay/Mid Atlantic region. To wet your whistle we offer an extensive variety of local /regional craft beers as well we hand crafted elixers aand a small but varied wine list.
Unexpected quality in a medium priced restaurant.....that's what you can expect at 1608.

Pleasure House Brewing

No reviews yet

We were Shore Drive’s first brewing company. Now we are on Pleasure House Road!
At Pleasure House Brewing we are passionate about two things: making great beer and serving our community!
All 15 taps pour beer made right here in house! We rotate through new and familiar recipes, so there’s almost always something for everyone.
We also believe that great beer is even better in great company. So take advantage of our free wi­fi to finish that report or to report your next favorite brew. And when it's time to 'unplug', we have dart bpards, full size shuffleboard table, games, great music, and even a few TVs to enjoy with your friends­­ old and new.
What could make all this better? Enjoying great beer & great friends... for a great cause! We are proud of our events with wonderful non-profits like Salvage USA, CHKD, & Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. If you have a group or an idea, don't be afraid to ask if we can help!
See you soon!
Kevin, Tim, Alex & Drew

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston