Merrick restaurants you'll love

Merrick restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Merrick

Merrick's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Merrick restaurants

The Diner Boys image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Diner Boys

2221 Jerusalem Avenue, Merrick

Avg 4.6 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pretzel Sticks$12.00
Served with cheese sauce
Grilled American Cheese Sandwich$6.95
Served with pickle & slaw.
All American Burger$18.25
(2) 8 oz. patties, american cheese, bacon, mayo and served with fries
More about The Diner Boys
Galleria Pizza image

 

Galleria Pizza

-1339 merrick Ave, North Merrick

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Neapolitan Slice$2.76
1 Single Slice.
Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
Fried Chicken, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese.
Sicilian Pizza$19.50
12 Slices
More about Galleria Pizza
RS Beanery image

 

RS Beanery

153 Merrick Ave, Merrick

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about RS Beanery
Banner pic

 

Gables Café & Cakery

2071 Merrick Rd, Merrick

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Gables Café & Cakery
