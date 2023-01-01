Merrill Gardens - Auburn, WA
Open today 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Location
18 1st Street SE, Auburn WA 98002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli - Yes, two restaurants in one!
5.0 • 4
18 Auburn Way South Auburn, WA 98002
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Auburn
Vinifera Wine Bar & Bistro & Smuggler's Deli - Yes, two restaurants in one!
5.0 • 4
18 Auburn Way South Auburn, WA 98002
View restaurant