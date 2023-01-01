Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Merrillville

Merrillville restaurants
Merrillville restaurants that serve carne asada

Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill

2486 W Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville

Takeout
Carne Asada Dinner$20.00
Marinated skirt steak garnished with lime and grilled cebollita(onion) served with asada sauce, guacamole, and choice of tortilla. Comes with rice and beans
More about Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill
El Salto - Merillville

5031 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville

Takeout
Tacos de Carne Asada$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
Carne Asada$24.00
Tender skirt steak, garnished with cebollita and sliced avocado, served with lettuce, tomatoes, rice, beans and tortillas
More about El Salto - Merillville

