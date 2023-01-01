Carne asada in Merrillville
Merrillville restaurants that serve carne asada
Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill
2486 W Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville
|Carne Asada Dinner
|$20.00
Marinated skirt steak garnished with lime and grilled cebollita(onion) served with asada sauce, guacamole, and choice of tortilla. Comes with rice and beans
El Salto - Merillville
5031 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$18.00
Tender steak strips in corn tortillas with cilantro, onion and chile de arbol salsa on the side. served with a side of rice and beans
|Carne Asada
|$24.00
Tender skirt steak, garnished with cebollita and sliced avocado, served with lettuce, tomatoes, rice, beans and tortillas