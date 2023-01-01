Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Merrillville

Merrillville restaurants
Merrillville restaurants that serve chimichangas

Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill

2486 W Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville

Steak Chimichanga$13.00
Served with beans and rice. Comes with guacamole and sour cream.
Chimichanga Dinner$12.00
Choose from beef, guisado pork red, or chicken. Comes with sour cream and guacamole. Served with beans and rice
El Salto - Merillville

5031 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville

Chimichanga$13.00
Two soft or fried flour tortillas, filled with your choice of
shredded chicken or beef, then topped with red sauce,
cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and
guacamole, served with rice and beans
