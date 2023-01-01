Chimichangas in Merrillville
Merrillville restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill
Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill
2486 W Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville
|Steak Chimichanga
|$13.00
Served with beans and rice. Comes with guacamole and sour cream.
|Chimichanga Dinner
|$12.00
Choose from beef, guisado pork red, or chicken. Comes with sour cream and guacamole. Served with beans and rice
More about El Salto - Merillville
El Salto - Merillville
5031 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville
|Chimichanga
|$13.00
Two soft or fried flour tortillas, filled with your choice of
shredded chicken or beef, then topped with red sauce,
cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and
guacamole, served with rice and beans