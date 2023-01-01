Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Merrillville

Merrillville restaurants
Merrillville restaurants that serve enchiladas

Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill

2486 W Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Acapulco$17.00
Sauteed crab, basa, shrimp mixed with spinach, mushroom, corn, and pico de gallo. Topped with a creamy white sauce and avocado slices. Served with arroz blanco and vegetables.
More about Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill
El Salto - Merillville

5031 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Yolandas$14.00
Three delicious enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded
chicken or ground beef, topped with cheese and enchilada
(mole) sauce. served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, rice
and beans
More about El Salto - Merillville

