Enchiladas in Merrillville
Merrillville restaurants that serve enchiladas
Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill
2486 W Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville
|Enchiladas Acapulco
|$17.00
Sauteed crab, basa, shrimp mixed with spinach, mushroom, corn, and pico de gallo. Topped with a creamy white sauce and avocado slices. Served with arroz blanco and vegetables.
El Salto - Merillville
5031 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville
|Enchiladas Yolandas
|$14.00
Three delicious enchiladas filled with your choice of shredded
chicken or ground beef, topped with cheese and enchilada
(mole) sauce. served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, rice
and beans