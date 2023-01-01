Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Merrillville

Merrillville restaurants that serve fajitas

Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill

2486 W Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville

Takeout
Steak Fajita Quesadilla$15.00
Grilled steak made with sautéed peppers and onions. Comes with a side of sour cream and guac.
Combo Fajitas$19.00
Choose from two meats.Mixed with peppers and onions. Garnished with lettuce tomato sour cream guacamole. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla
Steak Fajitas$20.00
Mixed with peppers and onions. Garnished with lettuce tomato sour cream guacamole. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla
El Salto - Merillville

5031 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville

Takeout
Veggie Fajita Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortillas, filled with melted cheese, grilled bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and mushrooms. topped with cheese sauce. served with rice, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Chicken Fajitas$18.00
Grilled chicken with grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, sizzling on a hot skillet. Served with rice beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
Steak Fajitas$19.00
Grilled steak with grilled tomatoes, onions and bell peppers, sizzling on a hot skillet. Served with rice beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
