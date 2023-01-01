Kebabs in Merrillville
Merrillville restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Red Nar Mediterranean Grill
Red Nar Mediterranean Grill
8160 Mississippi St, Merrillville
|Lamb Kebab Wrap
|$17.00
Fresh toasted wrap bread, add a protein, choice of 3 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing.
Extras available at additional charge.
|Lamb Kebab Pita
|$17.75
Fresh toasted pita pocket, add a protein, choice of 4 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing.
Extras available at additional charge.
|Lamb Kebab Bowl 32 oz
|$21.50
Bed of yellow rice, hummus, lettuce, baba ghanouj, or half baba ghanouj/hummus, choice of 5 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.