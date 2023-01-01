Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Merrillville

Merrillville restaurants
Merrillville restaurants that serve kebabs

RED NAR MEDITERRANEAN GRILL image

 

Red Nar Mediterranean Grill

8160 Mississippi St, Merrillville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Kebab Wrap$17.00
Fresh toasted wrap bread, add a protein, choice of 3 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing.
Extras available at additional charge.
Lamb Kebab Pita$17.75
Fresh toasted pita pocket, add a protein, choice of 4 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing.
Extras available at additional charge.
Lamb Kebab Bowl 32 oz$21.50
Bed of yellow rice, hummus, lettuce, baba ghanouj, or half baba ghanouj/hummus, choice of 5 toppings, 1 sauce, and 1 dressing. Extras available at additional charge.
More about Red Nar Mediterranean Grill
Aladdin Pita image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Aladdin Pita

3750 W 80th Lane, Merrillville

Avg 4.7 (4190 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Shish Kebab & Rice$5.99
Kids Chicken Kebab & Rice$4.99
More about Aladdin Pita

