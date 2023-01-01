Steak fajitas in Merrillville
Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill
2486 W Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville
|Steak Fajita Quesadilla
|$15.00
Grilled steak made with sautéed peppers and onions. Comes with a side of sour cream and guac.
|Steak Fajitas
|$20.00
Mixed with peppers and onions. Garnished with lettuce tomato sour cream guacamole. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla
|Steak Fajita Salad
|$14.00
Grilled Steak fajita with peppers and onion on a bed of romaine. Garnished with cucumber. Choice of ranch or vinaigrette dressing