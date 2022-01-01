Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chipotle chicken in Merrimack

Go
Merrimack restaurants
Toast

Merrimack restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Common Man - Merrimack NH image

 

Common Man - Merrimack NH

304 DW Highway, Merrimack

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Pizza$10.99
A garlic and spice-rubbed crust topped with cheese slow-braised chicken, peppers, onions, black beans, tomatoes, jalapenos and scallions. Served with a side of chipotle ranch sauce for dipping.
More about Common Man - Merrimack NH
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA image

 

NexDine

730 Milford Rd, Merrimack

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough
CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO
More about NexDine

Browse other tasty dishes in Merrimack

Chocolate Mousse

Quesadillas

Chicken Sandwiches

Ravioli

Chicken Tenders

Steak Salad

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Merrimack to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Nashua

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (488 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (63 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (327 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (323 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston