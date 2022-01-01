Chipotle chicken in Merrimack
Merrimack restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
More about Common Man - Merrimack NH
Common Man - Merrimack NH
304 DW Highway, Merrimack
|Chipotle Chicken Pizza
|$10.99
A garlic and spice-rubbed crust topped with cheese slow-braised chicken, peppers, onions, black beans, tomatoes, jalapenos and scallions. Served with a side of chipotle ranch sauce for dipping.
More about NexDine
NexDine
730 Milford Rd, Merrimack
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeño Peppers, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese & Ranch Dressing
|CHIPOTLE CHICKEN AVO MELT
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Baby Spinach, & Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough
CAL 620 | Keyword: CHICKENAVO