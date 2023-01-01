Crispy chicken in Merrimack
Merrimack restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Common Man - Merrimack
304 DW Highway, Merrimack
|Crispy Chicken Chipotle Ranch Wrap
|$13.99
with bacon, lettuce and tomato in a garlic-herb wrap. Served with a pickle.
A Lot of Thai - 360 Daniel Webster Hwy Unit 121
360 Daniel Webster Hwy Unit 121, Merrimack
|L- Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut
|$14.00
Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.
|L- Mango Crispy Chicken
|$13.00
Battered and deep fried chicken sauteed with mango, snap peas, and onion in sweet chili sauce.
|Crispy Chicken Cashew Nut
|$17.00
Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.