Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garden salad in
Merrimack
/
Merrimack
/
Garden Salad
Merrimack restaurants that serve garden salad
STEAKS
Buckley's Great Steaks
438 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack
Avg 4.5
(1605 reviews)
Side Garden Salad
$4.50
More about Buckley's Great Steaks
FRENCH FRIES
Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern
454 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack
Avg 4.7
(258 reviews)
Side Garden Salad
$4.50
More about Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern
Browse other tasty dishes in Merrimack
Lobsters
Salmon
Sweet Potato Fries
Pies
Meatloaf
Chicken Sandwiches
Steak Salad
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near Merrimack to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Nashua
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Milford
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Londonderry
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Derry
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Amherst
No reviews yet
Windham
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(513 restaurants)
Keene
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(413 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(68 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston