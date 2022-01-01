Grilled chicken in Merrimack
Merrimack restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Common Man - Merrimack
Common Man - Merrimack
304 DW Highway, Merrimack
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with your choice of maple mustard glaze, hickory bbq, or ranch dressing. Finished with cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with French fries.
More about A Lot of Thai - 360 Daniel Webster Hwy Unit 121
A Lot of Thai - 360 Daniel Webster Hwy Unit 121
360 Daniel Webster Hwy Unit 121, Merrimack
|L- Grilled Chicken Cashew Nut
|$13.00
Cashew nut, onions, bell pepper, pineapple, and scallion sauteed in Prik Pao sauce.
