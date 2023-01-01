Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Merrimack

Go
Merrimack restaurants
Toast

Merrimack restaurants that serve mussels

Common Man - Merrimack NH image

 

Common Man - Merrimack

304 DW Highway, Merrimack

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mussels$11.99
Steamed with basil, white wine and cream.
More about Common Man - Merrimack
Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern

454 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack

Avg 4.7 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$18.00
More about Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Merrimack

Veggie Burgers

Chicken Wraps

Cake

Turkey Clubs

Steak Salad

Reuben

Nachos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Merrimack to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Nashua

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Milford

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Londonderry

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Derry

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Amherst

No reviews yet

Windham

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (122 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston