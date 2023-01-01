Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mussels in
Merrimack
/
Merrimack
/
Mussels
Merrimack restaurants that serve mussels
Common Man - Merrimack
304 DW Highway, Merrimack
No reviews yet
Mussels
$11.99
Steamed with basil, white wine and cream.
More about Common Man - Merrimack
FRENCH FRIES
Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern
454 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack
Avg 4.7
(258 reviews)
Mussels
$18.00
More about Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern
