Steak salad in Merrimack

Merrimack restaurants
Merrimack restaurants that serve steak salad

Common Man - Merrimack NH image

 

Common Man - Merrimack NH

304 DW Highway, Merrimack

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tip Salad$19.99
Marinated and grilled steak tips served over mixed greens, tossed with blue cheese dressing. Topped with grape tomatoes, Gorgonzola, roasted portobello mushrooms and crispy onions.
Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern

454 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack

Avg 4.7 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Steak & Roasted Pepper Salad$18.00
More about Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern

Map

Map

