Sweet potato fries in Merrimack

Merrimack restaurants
Merrimack restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Common Man - Merrimack NH image

 

Common Man - Merrimack NH

304 DW Highway, Merrimack

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.49
Fried crisp sweets. Want syrup? Just ask!
More about Common Man - Merrimack NH
Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern

454 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack

Avg 4.7 (258 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$3.50
More about Tomahawk Butchery and Tavern

