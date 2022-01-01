Tacos in Merrimack
Merrimack restaurants that serve tacos
Common Man - Merrimack NH
304 DW Highway, Merrimack
|Blackened Chicken Tacos
|$9.99
Slow-braised chicken served in warm flour tortillas with chipotle ranch broccoli slaw. Drizzled with sour cream.
Los Primos Mexican Restaurant
3 Amherst Rd, Merrimack
|Combo Carnitas Tacos
|$14.99
3 per order, with rice and beans (with melted cheese on top). Cannot be mixed. Authentic Style: A grilled soft corn tortilla. Topped with cilantro & onions. Tex Mex Syle: Soft Flour or Crispy shell with lettuce, tomatoe & cheese.
|Tex Mex Taco Box 12
|$35.00
12 tacos served Tex-Mex style with lettuce cheese and tomatoes. Side of Sour cream.
|Single Crispy Taco