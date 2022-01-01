Veggie burgers in Merrimack
Merrimack restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Common Man - Merrimack NH
304 DW Highway, Merrimack
|Veggie Burger "Hypocrite" Style
|$13.49
Our own Common-Man made veggie burger, with nuts! Made hypocrite style with Cheddar and bacon! Served with a pesto aioli and a roasted pepper onion salad.
|Veggie Burger
|$11.99
Our own Common Man-made, with nuts! Served with pesto aioli and a roasted pepper onion salad.
STEAKS
Buckley's Great Steaks
438 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack
|Veggie Burger
|$15.00
Monteray Jack cheese, mushrooms, onions, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato & onion.