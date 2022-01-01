Merriman's
Come in and enjoy!
1 Bay Club Place
Location
1 Bay Club Place
Lahaina HI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 1:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Pour House Italian Kitchen and Wine Bar
We are a family-owned restaurant serving authentic Italian food in the heart of Kapalua. We’re open for lunch and dinner, dine-in and takeout, Mon & Tues 5-8:30pm, Wed-Sun 12-8:30pm.
Cruzin’ Cafe
Located in the heart of Honokowai, Cruzin' Cafe is the happening place where both the locals and tourist come for a refreshing drink or a quick bite utilizing the best fresh and local ingredients as possible. Boasting a 14' outdoor surfboard table on the lanai with comfortable seating to talk story, people watch or work on your laptop with our free wi-fi.
Duke's Maui
Come celebrate that missed birthday, anniversary or just enjoy an amazing Maui sunset.
Longhi's Kaanapali
Longhi's is a locally owned family restaurant that serves the freshest and finest ingredients from Hawaii and around the world. Pioneers in the farm to table movement, we have supported and inspired local farming and fishing since 1976. Come enjoy ocean front dinning and beautiful sunsets at Longhi's Kaanapali on the beach in The Marriott Maui Ocean Club.