Merritt Island restaurants you'll love

Go
Merritt Island restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Merritt Island

Merritt Island's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Merritt Island restaurants

Olea Mediterranean Grill image

 

Olea Mediterranean Grill

John F. Kennedy Space Center, Merritt Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl$9.79
Olea Bowl with choice of white basmati rice, brown rice, or cous cous as your base, topped with your favorite spreads, protein & toppings
Side Spread (4oz)$1.99
4 oz. side of any of our six handmade spreads
Warmed Pita$0.99
1 piece of our 7" white pita bread
More about Olea Mediterranean Grill
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

1450 N Courtenay Parkway #36, Meritt Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Bacon Chicken$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

1450 N Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
6 Wings$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Hawksbill Bar and Grill image

 

Hawksbill Bar and Grill

2700 Harbortown Drive, Merritt Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hawksbill Bar and Grill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Merritt Island

Steak Tacos

Boneless Wings

Steak Fajitas

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Garden Salad

Map

More near Merritt Island to explore

Melbourne

Avg 4.7 (28 restaurants)

Cocoa Beach

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Saint Cloud

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Oviedo

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Titusville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Rockledge

No reviews yet

Satellite Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Cocoa

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Indialantic

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston