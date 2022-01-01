Merritt Island restaurants you'll love
Olea Mediterranean Grill
John F. Kennedy Space Center, Merritt Island
|Popular items
|Bowl
|$9.79
Olea Bowl with choice of white basmati rice, brown rice, or cous cous as your base, topped with your favorite spreads, protein & toppings
|Side Spread (4oz)
|$1.99
4 oz. side of any of our six handmade spreads
|Warmed Pita
|$0.99
1 piece of our 7" white pita bread
Beef 'O' Brady's
1450 N Courtenay Parkway #36, Meritt Island
|Popular items
|Cheesy Bacon Chicken
|$13.79
2 chicken breasts grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed mushrooms, 2 slices smoked bacon then smothered in melted cheddar jack cheese. Served with honey mustard dressing for dipping, seasoned rice and steamed broccoli. (960-1170 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
|Chicken Fajitas
|$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
1450 N Courtenay Parkway, Merritt Island
|Popular items
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
|6 Wings
|$6.69
6 of our famous Buffalo-style chicken wings. (520-760 CAL)
Hawksbill Bar and Grill
2700 Harbortown Drive, Merritt Island