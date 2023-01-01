Enchiladas in Merritt Island
Merritt Island restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Margarita Island-Merritt Island - 777 East Merritt Island Causeway
Margarita Island-Merritt Island - 777 East Merritt Island Causeway
777 East Merritt Island Causeway, Merritt Island
|Enchiladas Chicken and Spinach
|$15.00
Filled with grilled chicken and creamy spinach.. Topped with queso dip and poblano creamy sauce, garnished with cilantro and red onions. Served with rice and refried beans
More about El Tucan - Merritt Island
El Tucan - Merritt Island
225 Sykes Creek Parkway, Merritt Island
|Enchiladas
|$10.95
Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Three baked enchiladas topped with melted cheese, and choice of Colorado, tomatillo or spicy ranchera sauce and topped with sour cream and diced onions.