Enchiladas in Merritt Island

Merritt Island restaurants that serve enchiladas

Margarita Island-Merritt Island - 777 East Merritt Island Causeway

777 East Merritt Island Causeway, Merritt Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Enchiladas Chicken and Spinach$15.00
Filled with grilled chicken and creamy spinach.. Topped with queso dip and poblano creamy sauce, garnished with cilantro and red onions. Served with rice and refried beans
More about Margarita Island-Merritt Island - 777 East Merritt Island Causeway
El Tucan - Merritt Island

225 Sykes Creek Parkway, Merritt Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas$10.95
Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
Three baked enchiladas topped with melted cheese, and choice of Colorado, tomatillo or spicy ranchera sauce and topped with sour cream and diced onions.
More about El Tucan - Merritt Island

