Merritt's Grill

1009 South Columbia Street

Messquite BBQ$2.00
Deep River Snacks
Salt & Vinegar$2.00
Deep River Snacks
Double BLT$12.35
More is always better, especially when it comes to bacon...9 slices of bacon and 3 layers of lettuce and tomato served on toasted sourdough with mayo, salt, and pepper.
Single BLT$8.95
For those in the mood for something a bit bigger this BLT hosts a hearty 7 slices of bacon with two layers of lettuce and tomato. Mayo, salt, and pepper as always.
Linda Woods Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.95
House-made traditional southern Chicken Salad, atop a bed of Lettuce and Tomato, with Mayo, Salt, and Pepper.
Baby BLT$7.35
A perfectly sized stack of lettuce, tomato, and 4 slices of warm, crispy bacon! Served on toasted sour dough with mayo, salt, and pepper as always.
All American Club$12.00
Turkey, Ham, and Bacon with American cheese on Sour Dough bread. Classic through and through.
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese$7.50
4 slices of our Famous Bacon, 2 Eggs, and 2 slices of American cheese
Original Sea Salt$2.00
Deep River Snacks
The Notorious TBG$12.00
Turkey, Bacon, fresh Guacamole, Lettuce, and Tomato, this sandwich will have you believe it’s all a dream. Want something a little cooler? Try avocado instead of guacamole at no charge.
1009 South Columbia Street

Chapel Hill NC

SundayClosed
Monday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 4:00 pm
