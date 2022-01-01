Mersea Restaurant

Osha Thai - Embarcadero

No reviews yet

Step into Osha Embarcadero for an unforgettable journey through Thai culture. Award-winning Thai cuisine paired with swanky presentation, royal Thai-style decor, and stunning SF Ferry Building views provide an unparalleled dining experience in the heart of the Embarcadero.

Osha Thai has been San Francisco’s quintessential Thai restaurant for 25 years. Established in 1996 by renowned executive chef, Lalita Souksamlane, the Osha Thai journey began with the opening of a small noodle house on Geary Street in 1996. Since then, Osha Thai has grown to become San Francisco’s most sought-after name in Thai cuisine.

