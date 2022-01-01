Merzbacher's of Germantown
Merzbacher's of Germantown is an old-school bread bakery with a new-school approach. Our first creation, The Philly Muffin (pictured above), taught us a valuable lesson upon which we built the company: new ideas don’t have to be complicated or expensive to be appreciated. We reimagine classics into delicious breads that strike a balance between inventive and approachable.
4530 Germantown Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4530 Germantown Ave
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Deke's BBQ
Come in and enjoy!!
Attic Brewing Co.
Attic Brewing Co. opened January 2020 and is Germantown Philadelphia's first craft brewery!!! We have canned beer for pick-up and delivery until our taproom reopens.
New Germantown Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
The Wiz Café
Takeout Breakfast & Lunch