Go
Toast

Merzbacher's of Germantown

Merzbacher's of Germantown is an old-school bread bakery with a new-school approach. Our first creation, The Philly Muffin (pictured above), taught us a valuable lesson upon which we built the company: new ideas don’t have to be complicated or expensive to be appreciated. We reimagine classics into delicious breads that strike a balance between inventive and approachable.

4530 Germantown Ave • $$

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cheese Flight Pizza$15.00
Sauce: Jersey Tomotoes
Cheese: Doe Run Seven Sisters, Boxcarr Campo, Point Reyes Bay Blue, Boxcarr Cottonbell
Finished with: Marieke Gouda and Olive oil.
Cheese Pizza$12.00
Crusty and airy dough, jersey tomatoes, fresh mozz, shredded provolone and grated parm, Plus a healthy drizzle of olive oil.
Garlicky Greens$14.00
Crusty and airy dough, Jersey Fresh tomatoes, tender kale marinated in Calabrian chili oil, fresh mozz, grated parm. And a healthy drizzle of olive oil.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4530 Germantown Ave

Philadelphia PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Deke's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Attic Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Attic Brewing Co. opened January 2020 and is Germantown Philadelphia's first craft brewery!!! We have canned beer for pick-up and delivery until our taproom reopens.

New Germantown Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Wiz Café

No reviews yet

Takeout Breakfast & Lunch

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston