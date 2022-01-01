Mesa restaurants you'll love

Mesa restaurants
Toast
Mesa's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Sandwich
Sushi
Salad
Thai
Cake
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Mesa restaurants

The Brass Tap image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1033 N. Dobson Road, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (385 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa image

 

Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa

1941 W Guadalupe Rd #101, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shepherd's Pie$14.00
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)$11.00
Steak, potato, onion, and rutabaga served with a side of red wine gravy.
The Pilgrim$13.50
House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa
Some Burros image

TACOS

Some Burros

5910 E Longbow Pkwy, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1949 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Someburros Bowl$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
More about Some Burros
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria image

 

Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria

1960 W Baseline Rd, Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Boneless Wings$7.50
16" Pizza$18.99
12" Pizza$12.95
More about Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

9053 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tostada Nachos$14.59
Corn Tortilla Rounds, Smashed Tio Oso's Borracho Beans, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa and Cilantro
Dakota's Egg Style$15.59
One Over Easy Egg, Cheddar, Grilled Onions, Bacon, Avocado, and Chipotle Mayo. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
Turkey Avocado Melt$13.99
Turkey, Swiss, Avocado, Bacon, and Mayo on Texas Toast
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
Cider Corps image

 

Cider Corps

31 S Robson #103, Mesa

Avg 4.5 (184 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mango Foxtrot 4-pk$16.00
(4x 12oz Cans)
Mango & Rose Hips
7%
32oz Jamaica (Hibiscus) Fresca BOMB$15.00
Dry Cider, Hibiscus, & Lime Juice 5.5% ABV
* Bombs must be picked up within 72 hours. No refunds for ones not picked up within 72 hours.
32oz Apple Fresca BOMB$15.00
Dry Cider, Unfiltered Apple Juice & Lime Juice. 5.5% ABV
* Bombs must be picked up within 72 hours. No refunds for ones not picked up within 72 hours.
More about Cider Corps
A-Burrito image

 

A-Burrito

1127 E. Main St., Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Phoenix Combo- Carne Asada Burrito$9.99
12 inch flour tortilla, carne asada, guacamole puree, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos
The Pinetop Combo- Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.99
12 inch flour tortilla, refried mayocoba beans, jack cheese, tapatio salsa, diced onions, and diced roasted jalapenos
The Glendale Combo- Al Pastor Burrito$8.99
12 inch flour tortilla, al pastor (citrus marinated diced pork), guacamole puree, grilled pineapple, diced onions, cilantro, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos
More about A-Burrito
Worth Takeaway image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Worth Takeaway

218 West Main Street, Mesa

Avg 5 (2359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken$12.50
Crispy chicken breast, house made pickles, lettuce, Sriracha honey, mayo, on ciabatta.
Buffalo Chicken$12.50
Crispy chicken breast in buffalo sauce, carrot celery slaw, ranch spread, bleu cheese crumbles, on soft ciabatta.
Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.00
Crispy chicken breast, thick cut bacon, house ranch, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, on brioche.
More about Worth Takeaway
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Willy's

9937 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mushroom Swiss Burger$13.00
Cheeseburger$12.50
16 Wings$22.00
More about Fat Willy's
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1293 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$7.49
Hand knotted dough freshly baked and tossed in a blend of butter, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Traditional Wings$12.49
Ten traditional bone-in wings, fried, and tossed in either mild, spicy, BBQ, or garlic parmesan sauce. Served with carrot sticks and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
Caesar Large$9.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and red pepper slices. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
Salvadoreno Restaurant #4 image

FRENCH FRIES

Salvadoreno Restaurant #4

303 E Southern Ave, Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2 Pupusa Combo$10.95
2 pupusas of your choice with choice of 2 sides
Platanos Fritos$7.95
Fried plantain with cream and beans.
3 Pupusa Combo$11.95
3 Pupusas of your choice with choice of 2 sides
More about Salvadoreno Restaurant #4
Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican image

 

Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican

1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa

Avg 3.5 (137 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Street Taco Platter$11.25
Charbroiled skirt steak tacos (3), street style, with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and fresh lime
Spicy Bean Dip$5.25
Spicy refried beans topped with Onions, tomatoes, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheeses and Sour Cream
Numero Tres$15.95
Two crispy beef tacos, cheese enchilada with rice and beans
More about Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
Salvadoreño Restaurant #1 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Salvadoreño Restaurant #1

330 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pastelitos$6.50
Salvadoran savory empanadas
-ground beef
0r
-potato and cheese
3 Pupusa Combo$11.95
Choice of Three Pupusas and Two Sides
2 Pupusa Combo$10.95
Choice of Two Pupusas and Two Sides
More about Salvadoreño Restaurant #1
The Hub Grill & Bar image

 

The Hub Grill & Bar

1860 South Stapley, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.69
Shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, three cheese blend, carrot, celery, onion with tortilla chips, pretzel chips & bread
Pretzel Basket$10.49
Chipotle queso & beer mustard
1lb Buffalo$15.99
Traditional buffalo style wings
More about The Hub Grill & Bar
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

6451 E Southern Ave, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (2073 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Steak & Eggs$15.00
3 any style eggs , chopped sirloin, caramelized onion, jalapeño, and your choice of potato
California Omelette$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
The Crying Pig$12.00
bacon, sausage and onion with swiss cheese
More about Over Easy
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

GRILL

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

1110 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Pretzel$9.99
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel served with a side of Beer Cheese Soup and Mustard
Chicken Tortilla Cup$5.59
Topped with Tortilla Strips and Fresh Avocado
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Choice of Crispy Fried, or Grilled Chicken. Tossed in either Hot, Medium, or Honey Hot Sauce. Served with Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato.
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's Mexican Cafe

6715 E. McDowell Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.3 (795 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Combo Platter$16.50
You will need help with this one! A plate of miniature tacos, bean tostadas, chicken & beef chimichangas, flautas, pollo rico, rice & beans
El Numero Cinco$14.50
Two Red or Green Cheese Enchiladas, Rice and Beans
Add Chicken or Beef $1.00
Lunch J$11.00
Pollo Rico: Chicken Burro deep fried, smothered in spicy cream cheese & cheddar cheese. Served w/ Rice & Beans
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
Thai Chili 2 Go image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

4984 S Power Rd. Ste 101, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (661 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Massaman Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.
Pad Siew$11.00
Rice noodles, broccoli, egg in a special dark soy cooking sauce.
White Rice$1.00
White Jasmine rice
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa image

 

12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa

12 W Main St, Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bretzel$10.00
One large locally made Pretzel from Stictly From Scratch in Phoenix. Served with a side of our housemade Frontside Beer Cheese and brewers mustard.
Bacon Jam & Fig$13.00
Grilled flatbread with dressed arugula, bacon jam, sweet sliced figs and goat cheese.
Downtown Caesar$12.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, radicchio, housemade croutons and a wasabi ceasar dressing.
More about 12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa

2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2. (B) Two Items with Two Sides$15.25
Create your own combo by combining two items and two sides of your choice.
Bag Of Chips
Crispy Corn Chips
Chimichanga Dinner
Our Chimichangas are delicate and crisp. Choose your filling, we'll roll it in a flour tortilla, deep fry it & top it with sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

2250 S Buttercup, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Dip$15.00
Boneless Wings$11.00
Taco Salad$9.00
More about Fat Willy's
Baby Kay's Cajun Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Baby Kay's Cajun Kitchen

2051 S. Dobson Rd Suite 18, Mesa

Avg 4.7 (1532 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Half Seafood Po' Boy & Cup of Gumbo$13.50
Po'boy Side Salad$1.50
Ala Jambalaya$5.75
More about Baby Kay's Cajun Kitchen
Handlebar Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Handlebar Diner

5149 S Inspirian Parkway, Mesa

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Backyard Burger$14.50
House blend angus patty, cheddar, bacon, coleslaw, tomato, onion ring, jack daniels bbq sauce
12 Bone-In Chicken Wings$19.00
Brined and double fried bone-in chicken wings. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing and farm fresh veggies.
Handlebar Burger$13.50
House blend angus patty, white American, grilled onions, farm greens, tomato, comeback sauce.
More about Handlebar Diner
Miss Dessert - Mesa image

 

Miss Dessert - Mesa

1832 W. Broadway Rd #105, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brown Sugar Latte$4.49
with boba
Strawberrt Yogurt Shake$4.99
with Crystal Boba
Avocado Yogurt Shake$4.99
Crystal Boba included
More about Miss Dessert - Mesa
Boca Taqueria image

 

Boca Taqueria

1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beans$2.00
Small side of refried or whole charro beans
Full Size Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.50
Classic bean & cheese burrito
Boca Trio$8.50
Chips & salsa with queso & guac
More about Boca Taqueria
Fat Willy's image

GRILL

Fat Willy's

650 N Hawes Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheese Steak$13.50
Fish and Chips$14.00
Berry Chicken Delight$13.50
More about Fat Willy's
Boca Taqueria image

TACOS

Boca Taqueria

10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112, Mesa

Avg 3 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mini Chimis$7.50
4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip
Salmon Taco$5.25
Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese
Cheese Crisp$5.00
Open faced & crispy
More about Boca Taqueria
Some Burros image

 

Some Burros

2836 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crudo Burro$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
More about Some Burros
Geno's Pizza and Cheesesteaks image

 

Geno's Pizza and Cheesesteaks

9937 E. Baseline Rd, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Geno's Pizza and Cheesesteaks
New England Lobstar image

 

New England Lobstar

3701 East Southern Avenue, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about New England Lobstar

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mesa

Nachos

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Carne Asada

Quesadillas

Burritos

Carne Asada Tacos

Enchiladas

