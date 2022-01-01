Mesa restaurants you'll love
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1033 N. Dobson Road, Mesa
|Popular items
|2 Smoked Brisket Tacos
Pickled red onion, corn relish, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños (895 - 975 CAL.)
|Double Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1810 CAL.)
|Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa
1941 W Guadalupe Rd #101, Mesa
|Popular items
|Shepherd's Pie
|$14.00
Ground minted lamb with peas and carrots, grilled onion, mashed potato, and cheddar. Served with a side of red wine gravy.
|The Oggie (Traditional Pasty)
|$11.00
Steak, potato, onion, and rutabaga served with a side of red wine gravy.
|The Pilgrim
|$13.50
House roasted turkey, sweet potato, grilled onion and housemade stuffing. Served with red wine gravy and cranberry sauce.
TACOS
Some Burros
5910 E Longbow Pkwy, Mesa
|Popular items
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
|Someburros Bowl
|$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria
1960 W Baseline Rd, Mesa
|Popular items
|6 Boneless Wings
|$7.50
|16" Pizza
|$18.99
|12" Pizza
|$12.95
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
9053 E Baseline Rd, Mesa
|Popular items
|Tostada Nachos
|$14.59
Corn Tortilla Rounds, Smashed Tio Oso's Borracho Beans, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Salsa and Cilantro
|Dakota's Egg Style
|$15.59
One Over Easy Egg, Cheddar, Grilled Onions, Bacon, Avocado, and Chipotle Mayo. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
|Turkey Avocado Melt
|$13.99
Turkey, Swiss, Avocado, Bacon, and Mayo on Texas Toast
Cider Corps
31 S Robson #103, Mesa
|Popular items
|Mango Foxtrot 4-pk
|$16.00
(4x 12oz Cans)
Mango & Rose Hips
7%
|32oz Jamaica (Hibiscus) Fresca BOMB
|$15.00
Dry Cider, Hibiscus, & Lime Juice 5.5% ABV
* Bombs must be picked up within 72 hours. No refunds for ones not picked up within 72 hours.
|32oz Apple Fresca BOMB
|$15.00
Dry Cider, Unfiltered Apple Juice & Lime Juice. 5.5% ABV
* Bombs must be picked up within 72 hours. No refunds for ones not picked up within 72 hours.
A-Burrito
1127 E. Main St., Mesa
|Popular items
|The Phoenix Combo- Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.99
12 inch flour tortilla, carne asada, guacamole puree, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos
|The Pinetop Combo- Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.99
12 inch flour tortilla, refried mayocoba beans, jack cheese, tapatio salsa, diced onions, and diced roasted jalapenos
|The Glendale Combo- Al Pastor Burrito
|$8.99
12 inch flour tortilla, al pastor (citrus marinated diced pork), guacamole puree, grilled pineapple, diced onions, cilantro, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Worth Takeaway
218 West Main Street, Mesa
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken
|$12.50
Crispy chicken breast, house made pickles, lettuce, Sriracha honey, mayo, on ciabatta.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$12.50
Crispy chicken breast in buffalo sauce, carrot celery slaw, ranch spread, bleu cheese crumbles, on soft ciabatta.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$13.00
Crispy chicken breast, thick cut bacon, house ranch, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, on brioche.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Willy's
9937 E Baseline Rd, Mesa
|Popular items
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$13.00
|Cheeseburger
|$12.50
|16 Wings
|$22.00
PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$7.49
Hand knotted dough freshly baked and tossed in a blend of butter, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
|Traditional Wings
|$12.49
Ten traditional bone-in wings, fried, and tossed in either mild, spicy, BBQ, or garlic parmesan sauce. Served with carrot sticks and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
|Caesar Large
|$9.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and red pepper slices. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request
FRENCH FRIES
Salvadoreno Restaurant #4
303 E Southern Ave, Mesa
|Popular items
|2 Pupusa Combo
|$10.95
2 pupusas of your choice with choice of 2 sides
|Platanos Fritos
|$7.95
Fried plantain with cream and beans.
|3 Pupusa Combo
|$11.95
3 Pupusas of your choice with choice of 2 sides
Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa
|Popular items
|Street Taco Platter
|$11.25
Charbroiled skirt steak tacos (3), street style, with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and fresh lime
|Spicy Bean Dip
|$5.25
Spicy refried beans topped with Onions, tomatoes, Cheddar & Monterey Jack Cheeses and Sour Cream
|Numero Tres
|$15.95
Two crispy beef tacos, cheese enchilada with rice and beans
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Salvadoreño Restaurant #1
330 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa
|Popular items
|Pastelitos
|$6.50
Salvadoran savory empanadas
-ground beef
0r
-potato and cheese
|3 Pupusa Combo
|$11.95
Choice of Three Pupusas and Two Sides
|2 Pupusa Combo
|$10.95
Choice of Two Pupusas and Two Sides
The Hub Grill & Bar
1860 South Stapley, Mesa
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$9.69
Shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, three cheese blend, carrot, celery, onion with tortilla chips, pretzel chips & bread
|Pretzel Basket
|$10.49
Chipotle queso & beer mustard
|1lb Buffalo
|$15.99
Traditional buffalo style wings
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
6451 E Southern Ave, Mesa
|Popular items
|Steak & Eggs
|$15.00
3 any style eggs , chopped sirloin, caramelized onion, jalapeño, and your choice of potato
|California Omelette
|$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
|The Crying Pig
|$12.00
bacon, sausage and onion with swiss cheese
GRILL
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
1110 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa
|Popular items
|Baked Pretzel
|$9.99
Jumbo Bavarian Pretzel served with a side of Beer Cheese Soup and Mustard
|Chicken Tortilla Cup
|$5.59
Topped with Tortilla Strips and Fresh Avocado
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Choice of Crispy Fried, or Grilled Chicken. Tossed in either Hot, Medium, or Honey Hot Sauce. Served with Pepper Jack Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nando's Mexican Cafe
6715 E. McDowell Rd, Mesa
|Popular items
|Mini Combo Platter
|$16.50
You will need help with this one! A plate of miniature tacos, bean tostadas, chicken & beef chimichangas, flautas, pollo rico, rice & beans
|El Numero Cinco
|$14.50
Two Red or Green Cheese Enchiladas, Rice and Beans
Add Chicken or Beef $1.00
|Lunch J
|$11.00
Pollo Rico: Chicken Burro deep fried, smothered in spicy cream cheese & cheddar cheese. Served w/ Rice & Beans
NOODLES
Thai Chili 2 Go
4984 S Power Rd. Ste 101, Mesa
|Popular items
|Massaman Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.
|Pad Siew
|$11.00
Rice noodles, broccoli, egg in a special dark soy cooking sauce.
|White Rice
|$1.00
White Jasmine rice
12 West Brewing- Downtown Mesa
12 W Main St, Mesa
|Popular items
|Bretzel
|$10.00
One large locally made Pretzel from Stictly From Scratch in Phoenix. Served with a side of our housemade Frontside Beer Cheese and brewers mustard.
|Bacon Jam & Fig
|$13.00
Grilled flatbread with dressed arugula, bacon jam, sweet sliced figs and goat cheese.
|Downtown Caesar
|$12.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, radicchio, housemade croutons and a wasabi ceasar dressing.
FRENCH FRIES
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa
|Popular items
|2. (B) Two Items with Two Sides
|$15.25
Create your own combo by combining two items and two sides of your choice.
|Bag Of Chips
Crispy Corn Chips
|Chimichanga Dinner
Our Chimichangas are delicate and crisp. Choose your filling, we'll roll it in a flour tortilla, deep fry it & top it with sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
2250 S Buttercup, Mesa
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$15.00
|Boneless Wings
|$11.00
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Baby Kay's Cajun Kitchen
2051 S. Dobson Rd Suite 18, Mesa
|Popular items
|Half Seafood Po' Boy & Cup of Gumbo
|$13.50
|Po'boy Side Salad
|$1.50
|Ala Jambalaya
|$5.75
FRENCH FRIES
Handlebar Diner
5149 S Inspirian Parkway, Mesa
|Popular items
|Backyard Burger
|$14.50
House blend angus patty, cheddar, bacon, coleslaw, tomato, onion ring, jack daniels bbq sauce
|12 Bone-In Chicken Wings
|$19.00
Brined and double fried bone-in chicken wings. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing and farm fresh veggies.
|Handlebar Burger
|$13.50
House blend angus patty, white American, grilled onions, farm greens, tomato, comeback sauce.
Miss Dessert - Mesa
1832 W. Broadway Rd #105, Mesa
|Popular items
|Brown Sugar Latte
|$4.49
with boba
|Strawberrt Yogurt Shake
|$4.99
with Crystal Boba
|Avocado Yogurt Shake
|$4.99
Crystal Boba included
Boca Taqueria
1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa
|Popular items
|Beans
|$2.00
Small side of refried or whole charro beans
|Full Size Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$4.50
Classic bean & cheese burrito
|Boca Trio
|$8.50
Chips & salsa with queso & guac
GRILL
Fat Willy's
650 N Hawes Rd, Mesa
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$13.50
|Fish and Chips
|$14.00
|Berry Chicken Delight
|$13.50
TACOS
Boca Taqueria
10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112, Mesa
|Popular items
|Mini Chimis
|$7.50
4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip
|Salmon Taco
|$5.25
Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese
|Cheese Crisp
|$5.00
Open faced & crispy
Some Burros
2836 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa
|Popular items
|Crudo Burro
|$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
