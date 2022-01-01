Mesa American restaurants you'll love

The Brass Tap image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1033 N. Dobson Road, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (385 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, cilantro lime slaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1350 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

9053 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb$14.59
Grilled & Chilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Green Onions
Arizonan Slider$13.59
Turkey, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Mustard
New Mexico$15.59
Green Chilies, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, and Ranch. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
Worth Takeaway image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Worth Takeaway

218 West Main Street, Mesa

Avg 5 (2359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.00
Crispy chicken breast, thick cut bacon, house ranch, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, on brioche.
Buffalo Chicken$12.50
Crispy chicken breast in buffalo sauce, carrot celery slaw, ranch spread, bleu cheese crumbles, on soft ciabatta.
Turkey Bacon Club$12.50
House roasted turkey, sriracha candied bacon, dressed greens, tomato, sriracha aioli, avocado, on City Bakery ciabatta.
The Hub Grill & Bar image

 

The Hub Grill & Bar

1860 South Stapley, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$12.69
Southern style, double handbattered, extra crispy fried tenderloins. Served with fries
Hub Mac$14.69
Jumbo spiral noodles in a creamy chipotle cheese sauce with house pulled pork, grilled jalapeños, roasted green chiles, garlic bread crumbs & pico on top
The Classic$10.49
With LTO
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

GRILL

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

1110 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Prime Rib$15.99
Angus Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, and Mayo
Cobb$14.59
Grilled & Chilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Green Onions
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$13.49
Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard
Fat Willy's image

GRILL

Fat Willy's

650 N Hawes Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Turkey Wrap$13.00
Strawberry Shortcake$6.00
Cookie Skillet$6.00
