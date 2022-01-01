Mesa American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Mesa
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1033 N. Dobson Road, Mesa
|Popular items
|Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
|Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, cilantro lime slaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1350 CAL.)
|Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
9053 E Baseline Rd, Mesa
|Popular items
|Cobb
|$14.59
Grilled & Chilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Green Onions
|Arizonan Slider
|$13.59
Turkey, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Mustard
|New Mexico
|$15.59
Green Chilies, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, and Ranch. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Worth Takeaway
218 West Main Street, Mesa
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$13.00
Crispy chicken breast, thick cut bacon, house ranch, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, on brioche.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$12.50
Crispy chicken breast in buffalo sauce, carrot celery slaw, ranch spread, bleu cheese crumbles, on soft ciabatta.
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$12.50
House roasted turkey, sriracha candied bacon, dressed greens, tomato, sriracha aioli, avocado, on City Bakery ciabatta.
The Hub Grill & Bar
1860 South Stapley, Mesa
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.69
Southern style, double handbattered, extra crispy fried tenderloins. Served with fries
|Hub Mac
|$14.69
Jumbo spiral noodles in a creamy chipotle cheese sauce with house pulled pork, grilled jalapeños, roasted green chiles, garlic bread crumbs & pico on top
|The Classic
|$10.49
With LTO
GRILL
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
1110 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa
|Popular items
|Prime Rib
|$15.99
Angus Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, and Mayo
|Cobb
|$14.59
Grilled & Chilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Green Onions
|Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$13.49
Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard