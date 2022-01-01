Mesa bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Mesa

The Brass Tap image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

1033 N. Dobson Road, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (385 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Panchos Tots
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
Single Avocado Burger
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, cilantro lime slaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1350 CAL.)
Brisket Panchos
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Willy's

9937 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Burger$13.50
1/2#Wings$8.00
Philly Cheese Steak$13.50
More about Fat Willy's
The Hub Grill & Bar image

 

The Hub Grill & Bar

1860 South Stapley, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$12.69
Southern style, double handbattered, extra crispy fried tenderloins. Served with fries
Hub Mac$14.69
Jumbo spiral noodles in a creamy chipotle cheese sauce with house pulled pork, grilled jalapeños, roasted green chiles, garlic bread crumbs & pico on top
The Classic$10.49
With LTO
More about The Hub Grill & Bar
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

2250 S Buttercup, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Irish Egg Rolls$11.00
Taco Salad$9.00
California Burger$13.50
More about Fat Willy's

