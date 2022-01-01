Mesa breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Mesa

Some Burros image

TACOS

Some Burros

5910 E Longbow Pkwy, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1949 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Someburros Bowl$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
More about Some Burros
Worth Takeaway image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Worth Takeaway

218 West Main Street, Mesa

Avg 5 (2359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch$13.00
Crispy chicken breast, thick cut bacon, house ranch, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, on brioche.
Buffalo Chicken$12.50
Crispy chicken breast in buffalo sauce, carrot celery slaw, ranch spread, bleu cheese crumbles, on soft ciabatta.
Turkey Bacon Club$12.50
House roasted turkey, sriracha candied bacon, dressed greens, tomato, sriracha aioli, avocado, on City Bakery ciabatta.
More about Worth Takeaway
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

6451 E Southern Ave, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (2073 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wolfpack$14.00
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
Brioche French Toast$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
Chilaquiles$13.00
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion
More about Over Easy
Handlebar Diner image

FRENCH FRIES

Handlebar Diner

5149 S Inspirian Parkway, Mesa

Avg 3.5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Backyard Burger$14.50
House blend angus patty, cheddar, bacon, coleslaw, tomato, onion ring, jack daniels bbq sauce
12 Bone-In Chicken Wings$19.00
Brined and double fried bone-in chicken wings. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing and farm fresh veggies.
Handlebar Burger$13.50
House blend angus patty, white American, grilled onions, farm greens, tomato, comeback sauce.
More about Handlebar Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Over Easy

1941 W Guadalupe Rd. #105, Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wolfpack$14.00
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
California Omelette$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
Mile High$12.00
Ham, cheddar, onion, red and green bell pepper
More about Over Easy

