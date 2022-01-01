Mesa breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Mesa
TACOS
Some Burros
5910 E Longbow Pkwy, Mesa
|Popular items
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
|Someburros Bowl
|$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Worth Takeaway
218 West Main Street, Mesa
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$13.00
Crispy chicken breast, thick cut bacon, house ranch, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, on brioche.
|Buffalo Chicken
|$12.50
Crispy chicken breast in buffalo sauce, carrot celery slaw, ranch spread, bleu cheese crumbles, on soft ciabatta.
|Turkey Bacon Club
|$12.50
House roasted turkey, sriracha candied bacon, dressed greens, tomato, sriracha aioli, avocado, on City Bakery ciabatta.
FRENCH FRIES
Over Easy
6451 E Southern Ave, Mesa
|Popular items
|Wolfpack
|$14.00
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
|Brioche French Toast
|$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
|Chilaquiles
|$13.00
corn tortilla chips, chicken, 2 eggs, cheddar, ranchero sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream, green onion
FRENCH FRIES
Handlebar Diner
5149 S Inspirian Parkway, Mesa
|Popular items
|Backyard Burger
|$14.50
House blend angus patty, cheddar, bacon, coleslaw, tomato, onion ring, jack daniels bbq sauce
|12 Bone-In Chicken Wings
|$19.00
Brined and double fried bone-in chicken wings. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing and farm fresh veggies.
|Handlebar Burger
|$13.50
House blend angus patty, white American, grilled onions, farm greens, tomato, comeback sauce.
Over Easy
1941 W Guadalupe Rd. #105, Mesa
|Popular items
|Wolfpack
|$14.00
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
|California Omelette
|$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
|Mile High
|$12.00
Ham, cheddar, onion, red and green bell pepper