Mesa Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Mesa

Some Burros image

TACOS

Some Burros

5910 E Longbow Pkwy, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1949 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Someburros Bowl$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
More about Some Burros
A-Burrito image

 

A-Burrito

1127 E. Main St., Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Phoenix Combo- Carne Asada Burrito$9.99
12 inch flour tortilla, carne asada, guacamole puree, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos
The Pinetop Combo- Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.99
12 inch flour tortilla, refried mayocoba beans, jack cheese, tapatio salsa, diced onions, and diced roasted jalapenos
The Glendale Combo- Al Pastor Burrito$8.99
12 inch flour tortilla, al pastor (citrus marinated diced pork), guacamole puree, grilled pineapple, diced onions, cilantro, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos
More about A-Burrito
Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican image

 

Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican

1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa

Avg 3.5 (137 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Street Taco Platter$11.25
Charbroiled skirt steak tacos (3), street style, with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and fresh lime
Cheese Crisp*$8.95
Crispy flour Tortilla topped With melted Monterey Jack cheese and fresh cilantro (* Limited time pricing)
Nachos Mi Amigos$10.75
Nacho chips topped with re-fried beans, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and jalapeños
More about Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

GRILL

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

1110 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Prime Rib$15.99
Angus Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, and Mayo
Cobb$14.59
Grilled & Chilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Green Onions
Buffalo Chicken Tenders$13.49
Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's Mexican Cafe

6715 E. McDowell Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.3 (795 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Combo Platter$16.50
You will need help with this one! A plate of miniature tacos, bean tostadas, chicken & beef chimichangas, flautas, pollo rico, rice & beans
El Numero Cinco$14.50
Two Red or Green Cheese Enchiladas, Rice and Beans
Add Chicken or Beef $1.00
Lunch J$11.00
Pollo Rico: Chicken Burro deep fried, smothered in spicy cream cheese & cheddar cheese. Served w/ Rice & Beans
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa

2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2. (B) Two Items with Two Sides$15.25
Create your own combo by combining two items and two sides of your choice.
Bag Of Chips
Crispy Corn Chips
Chimichanga Dinner
Our Chimichangas are delicate and crisp. Choose your filling, we'll roll it in a flour tortilla, deep fry it & top it with sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
Boca Taqueria image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

Boca Taqueria

1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (626 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Taco$2.50
shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro
Cheese Crisp$5.00
Open faced & crispy
More about Boca Taqueria
Boca Taqueria image

TACOS

Boca Taqueria

10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112, Mesa

Avg 3 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mini Chimis$7.50
4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip
Salmon Taco$5.25
Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese
Cheese Crisp$5.00
Open faced & crispy
More about Boca Taqueria
Mariscos Mr Shrimp image

SEAFOOD

Mariscos Mr Shrimp

1749 W Main Street, Mesa

Avg 3 (53 reviews)
Takeout
More about Mariscos Mr Shrimp

