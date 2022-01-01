Mesa Mexican restaurants you'll love
Some Burros
5910 E Longbow Pkwy, Mesa
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
|Someburros Bowl
|$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
A-Burrito
1127 E. Main St., Mesa
|The Phoenix Combo- Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.99
12 inch flour tortilla, carne asada, guacamole puree, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos
|The Pinetop Combo- Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.99
12 inch flour tortilla, refried mayocoba beans, jack cheese, tapatio salsa, diced onions, and diced roasted jalapenos
|The Glendale Combo- Al Pastor Burrito
|$8.99
12 inch flour tortilla, al pastor (citrus marinated diced pork), guacamole puree, grilled pineapple, diced onions, cilantro, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos
Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa
|Street Taco Platter
|$11.25
Charbroiled skirt steak tacos (3), street style, with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and fresh lime
|Cheese Crisp*
|$8.95
Crispy flour Tortilla topped With melted Monterey Jack cheese and fresh cilantro (* Limited time pricing)
|Nachos Mi Amigos
|$10.75
Nacho chips topped with re-fried beans, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and jalapeños
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
1110 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa
|Prime Rib
|$15.99
Angus Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, and Mayo
|Cobb
|$14.59
Grilled & Chilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Green Onions
|Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$13.49
Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard
Nando's Mexican Cafe
6715 E. McDowell Rd, Mesa
|Mini Combo Platter
|$16.50
You will need help with this one! A plate of miniature tacos, bean tostadas, chicken & beef chimichangas, flautas, pollo rico, rice & beans
|El Numero Cinco
|$14.50
Two Red or Green Cheese Enchiladas, Rice and Beans
Add Chicken or Beef $1.00
|Lunch J
|$11.00
Pollo Rico: Chicken Burro deep fried, smothered in spicy cream cheese & cheddar cheese. Served w/ Rice & Beans
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa
|2. (B) Two Items with Two Sides
|$15.25
Create your own combo by combining two items and two sides of your choice.
|Bag Of Chips
Crispy Corn Chips
|Chimichanga Dinner
Our Chimichangas are delicate and crisp. Choose your filling, we'll roll it in a flour tortilla, deep fry it & top it with sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
Boca Taqueria
1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa
|Chicken Taco
|$2.50
shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.25
Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro
|Cheese Crisp
|$5.00
Open faced & crispy
Boca Taqueria
10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112, Mesa
|Mini Chimis
|$7.50
4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip
|Salmon Taco
|$5.25
Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese
|Cheese Crisp
|$5.00
Open faced & crispy