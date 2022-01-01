Mesa pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Mesa
More about Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria
1960 W Baseline Rd, Mesa
|Popular items
|6 Boneless Wings
|$7.50
|6 Wings
|$7.50
|14" Pizza
|$15.99
More about Fat Willy's
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Willy's
9937 E Baseline Rd, Mesa
|Popular items
|California Burger
|$13.50
|1/2#Wings
|$8.00
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$13.50
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$7.49
Hand knotted dough freshly baked and tossed in a blend of butter, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
|Traditional Wings
|$12.49
Ten traditional bone-in wings, fried, and tossed in either mild, spicy, BBQ, or garlic parmesan sauce. Served with carrot sticks and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
|Caesar Large
|$9.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and red pepper slices. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request
More about Fat Willy's
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fat Willy's
2250 S Buttercup, Mesa
|Popular items
|Irish Egg Rolls
|$11.00
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
|California Burger
|$13.50