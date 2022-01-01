Mesa pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Mesa

Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria image

 

Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria

1960 W Baseline Rd, Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
6 Boneless Wings$7.50
6 Wings$7.50
14" Pizza$15.99
More about Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Willy's

9937 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Burger$13.50
1/2#Wings$8.00
Philly Cheese Steak$13.50
More about Fat Willy's
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1293 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$7.49
Hand knotted dough freshly baked and tossed in a blend of butter, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Traditional Wings$12.49
Ten traditional bone-in wings, fried, and tossed in either mild, spicy, BBQ, or garlic parmesan sauce. Served with carrot sticks and either ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
Caesar Large$9.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons, and red pepper slices. Served with dressing on the side. Anchovies upon request
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
Geno's Pizza and Cheesesteaks image

 

Geno's Pizza and Cheesesteaks

9937 E. Baseline Rd, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Geno's Pizza and Cheesesteaks

