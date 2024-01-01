Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Mesa

Mesa restaurants
Mesa restaurants that serve bruschetta

Pizzicata Mesa - 6210 E McKellips Rd,

6210 E McKellips Rd,, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta Mista$15.00
Toasted bread, a trio of mushroom, bacon and mozzarella - bell pepper, Italian sausage and mozzarella - cherry tomatoes, basil and garlic
More about Pizzicata Mesa - 6210 E McKellips Rd,
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

 

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Mesa

1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$11.49
Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, and basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Vegan Bruschetta$11.49
Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, and basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
Feta Bruschetta$12.49
Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze and topped with Feta cheese.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Mesa

