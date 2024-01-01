Bruschetta in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve bruschetta
6210 E McKellips Rd,, Mesa
|Bruschetta Mista
|$15.00
Toasted bread, a trio of mushroom, bacon and mozzarella - bell pepper, Italian sausage and mozzarella - cherry tomatoes, basil and garlic
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Mesa
1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa
|Bruschetta
|$11.49
Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, and basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
|Vegan Bruschetta
|$11.49
Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, and basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze.
|Feta Bruschetta
|$12.49
Six toasted crostini's topped with roma tomatoes, garlic, onion, basil. Drizzled with a balsamic glaze and topped with Feta cheese.