Buffalo chicken wraps in
Mesa
/
Mesa
/
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Mesa restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Willy's
9937 E Baseline Rd, Mesa
Avg 4.2
(1215 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$12.50
More about Fat Willy's
GRILL
Fat Willy's
650 N Hawes Rd, Mesa
Avg 4.1
(253 reviews)
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$12.50
More about Fat Willy's
