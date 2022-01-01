Burritos in Mesa

Go
Mesa restaurants
Toast

Mesa restaurants that serve burritos

A-Burrito image

 

A-Burrito

1127 E. Main St., Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Phoenix Combo- Carne Asada Burrito$9.99
12 inch flour tortilla, carne asada, guacamole puree, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos
The Pinetop Combo- Bean & Cheese Burrito$7.99
12 inch flour tortilla, refried mayocoba beans, jack cheese, tapatio salsa, diced onions, and diced roasted jalapenos
The Glendale Combo- Al Pastor Burrito$8.99
12 inch flour tortilla, al pastor (citrus marinated diced pork), guacamole puree, grilled pineapple, diced onions, cilantro, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos
More about A-Burrito
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

6451 E Southern Ave, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (2073 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
More about Over Easy
Boca Taqueria image

 

Boca Taqueria

1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco$2.50
shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro
Cheese Crisp$5.00
Open faced & crispy
More about Boca Taqueria
Boca Taqueria image

TACOS

Boca Taqueria

10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112, Mesa

Avg 3 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini Chimis$7.50
4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip
Salmon Taco$5.25
Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese
Cheese Crisp$5.00
Open faced & crispy
More about Boca Taqueria
Restaurant banner

 

Over Easy

1941 W Guadalupe Rd. #105, Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wolfpack$14.00
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
California Omelette$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
Mile High$12.00
Ham, cheddar, onion, red and green bell pepper
More about Over Easy

Browse other tasty dishes in Mesa

Sliders

Omelettes

Bean Burritos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Taquitos

Tacos

Chilaquiles

Carne Asada Tacos

Map

More near Mesa to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston