Burritos in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve burritos
A-Burrito
1127 E. Main St., Mesa
|The Phoenix Combo- Carne Asada Burrito
|$9.99
12 inch flour tortilla, carne asada, guacamole puree, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos
|The Pinetop Combo- Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$7.99
12 inch flour tortilla, refried mayocoba beans, jack cheese, tapatio salsa, diced onions, and diced roasted jalapenos
|The Glendale Combo- Al Pastor Burrito
|$8.99
12 inch flour tortilla, al pastor (citrus marinated diced pork), guacamole puree, grilled pineapple, diced onions, cilantro, tomatillo & fire-roasted tomato salsa, and diced roasted jalapenos
Over Easy
6451 E Southern Ave, Mesa
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
3 scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, hash browns, cheese, and choice of two additional ingredients , meat or veggie
Boca Taqueria
1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa
|Chicken Taco
|$2.50
shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.25
Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro
|Cheese Crisp
|$5.00
Open faced & crispy
Boca Taqueria
10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112, Mesa
|Mini Chimis
|$7.50
4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip
|Salmon Taco
|$5.25
Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese
|Cheese Crisp
|$5.00
Open faced & crispy
Over Easy
1941 W Guadalupe Rd. #105, Mesa
|Wolfpack
|$14.00
2 eggs, bacon, and a choice of cheese between layers of crispy hash browns
|California Omelette
|$13.00
egg white, tomato, spinach, feta cheese, sautéed garlic, topped with avocado
|Mile High
|$12.00
Ham, cheddar, onion, red and green bell pepper