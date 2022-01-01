California burgers in Mesa

Mesa restaurants that serve california burgers

Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Willy's

9937 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
California Burger$13.50
1/2#Wings$8.00
Philly Cheese Steak$13.50
More about Fat Willy's
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fat Willy's

2250 S Buttercup, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (194 reviews)
Takeout
Irish Egg Rolls$11.00
Taco Salad$9.00
California Burger$13.50
More about Fat Willy's

