Carne asada tacos in Mesa

Mesa restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Some Burros image

TACOS

Some Burros

5910 E Longbow Pkwy, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1949 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Someburros Bowl$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
More about Some Burros
Boca Taqueria image

 

Boca Taqueria

1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco$2.50
shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro
Cheese Crisp$5.00
Open faced & crispy
More about Boca Taqueria
Boca Taqueria image

TACOS

Boca Taqueria

10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112, Mesa

Avg 3 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini Chimis$7.50
4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip
Salmon Taco$5.25
Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese
Cheese Crisp$5.00
Open faced & crispy
More about Boca Taqueria
Item pic

 

Some Burros

2836 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carne Asada Taco$3.75
More about Some Burros

