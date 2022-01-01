Carne asada tacos in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
Some Burros
5910 E Longbow Pkwy, Mesa
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
|Someburros Bowl
|$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
Boca Taqueria
1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa
|Chicken Taco
|$2.50
shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.25
Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro
|Cheese Crisp
|$5.00
Open faced & crispy
Boca Taqueria
10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112, Mesa
|Mini Chimis
|$7.50
4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip
|Salmon Taco
|$5.25
Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese
|Cheese Crisp
|$5.00
Open faced & crispy