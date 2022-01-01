Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Mesa

Mesa restaurants
Mesa restaurants that serve cheesecake

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

9053 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turtle Cheesecake$7.79
Cheesecake with Caramel and Cookie Crust. Served with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Worth Takeaway

218 West Main Street, Mesa

Avg 5 (2359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fruity Pebble Cheesecake (Available 5/13 - 5/15)$7.00
Whipped cream cheese filling infused with cereal milk and piped into a crushed Fruity Pebble and Corn Flake crust.
*Available 5/13 - 5/15 while supplies last.
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1293 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.79
Classic New York Cheesecake topped with either fresh strawberries, or cherries.
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

GRILL

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

1110 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turtle Cheesecake$7.79
Cheesecake with Caramel and Cookie Crust. Served with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream
