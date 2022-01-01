Cheesecake in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve cheesecake
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
9053 E Baseline Rd, Mesa
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$7.79
Cheesecake with Caramel and Cookie Crust. Served with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream
Worth Takeaway
218 West Main Street, Mesa
|Fruity Pebble Cheesecake (Available 5/13 - 5/15)
|$7.00
Whipped cream cheese filling infused with cereal milk and piped into a crushed Fruity Pebble and Corn Flake crust.
*Available 5/13 - 5/15 while supplies last.
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa
|Cheesecake
|$6.79
Classic New York Cheesecake topped with either fresh strawberries, or cherries.