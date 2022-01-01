Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Mesa

Mesa restaurants
  • Mesa
  • Chicken Fajitas

Mesa restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Willy's

9937 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
Tequila Lime Chicken Fajitas$14.00
More about Fat Willy's
Nando's Mexican Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's Mexican Cafe

6715 E. McDowell Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.3 (795 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajitas$17.50
Marinated strips of chicken grilled to perfection w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe

