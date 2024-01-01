Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan sandwiches in Mesa

Mesa restaurants
Mesa restaurants that serve chicken parmesan sandwiches

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Mesa

1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1293 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.49
A parmesan crusted chicken breast layered with mozzarella, and marinara, served on a toasted Italian Hoagie. Served with your choice of side.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Mesa
Consumer pic

 

Canyon Vistas - 6601 E US Hwy 60

6601 E US Hwy 60, Gold Canyon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.95
Crispy chicken patty topped with marinara and melty mozarella and parmesan cheeses. Served with our signature house chips.
More about Canyon Vistas - 6601 E US Hwy 60
Consumer pic

 

Val Vista Villages - 233 N Val Vista Dr

233 N Val Vista Dr, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.95
Crispy chicken patty topped with marinara and melty mozarella and parmesan cheeses. Served with our signature house chips.
More about Val Vista Villages - 233 N Val Vista Dr

