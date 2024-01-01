Chicken parmesan sandwiches in Mesa
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante - Mesa
1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.49
A parmesan crusted chicken breast layered with mozzarella, and marinara, served on a toasted Italian Hoagie. Served with your choice of side.
Canyon Vistas - 6601 E US Hwy 60
6601 E US Hwy 60, Gold Canyon
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$14.95
Crispy chicken patty topped with marinara and melty mozarella and parmesan cheeses. Served with our signature house chips.