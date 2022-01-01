Chicken salad in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve chicken salad
Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa
1941 W Guadalupe Rd #101, Mesa
|Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)
|$15.00
Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.
Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria
1960 W Baseline Rd, Mesa
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.99
|Party Chicken Gorgonzola Salad
|$24.95
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Worth Takeaway
218 West Main Street, Mesa
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
Rotisserie chicken with Frescatrano olives, parsley and roasted tomatoes, topped with pickled apple slaw, bleu cheese spread, bleu cheese crumbles, on sourdough.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Willy's
9937 E Baseline Rd, Mesa
|Fried Chicken Club Salad
|$13.00
|BBQ Chicken Salad
|$13.00
PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa
|Gluten Free Tuscan Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Sun-dried tomatoes, almonds, kalamata olives, feta cheese, figs, roasted red peppers, onions, and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Italian dressing on the side.
|Vito's Chicken Salad Large
|$15.99
Bacon, tomatoes, candied walnuts, craisins, , blue cheese crumbles topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with honey mustard dressing on the side.
|Chicken & Berry Salad Large
|$15.99
Feta cheese, strawberries, and candied walnuts. Served with Raspberry walnut vinaigrette dressing on the side.
The Hub Grill & Bar
1860 South Stapley, Mesa
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Iceberg lettuce & spring mix layered with crispy tortilla strips & mixed cheese. Sliced cucumbers, black beans & our roasted corn pico, chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Grilled, Cajun or Crispy chicken
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$11.49
Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, house-made croutons. Grilled, Cajun or Crispy Chicken
Arizona Bagels n Bialys
2060 South Power Road, Gilbert
|CRANBERRY WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD
|$11.99
PRICE PER POUND
FRENCH FRIES
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.95
Crisp Romaine lettuce leaves tossed in Caesar dressing, grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, and croutons.