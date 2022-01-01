Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Mesa

Go
Mesa restaurants
Toast

Mesa restaurants that serve chicken salad

Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa image

 

Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa

1941 W Guadalupe Rd #101, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tikka Salad (GF, Available Vegetarian)$15.00
Chicken breast marinated and baked in Indian spices. Served over mixed greens tossed in mint-yogurt dressing with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, walnuts, red grapes and red onion.
More about Cornish Pasty Co.- Mesa
Item pic

 

Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria

1960 W Baseline Rd, Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.99
Party Chicken Gorgonzola Salad$24.95
More about Jimmy & Joe's Pizzeria
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Worth Takeaway

218 West Main Street, Mesa

Avg 5 (2359 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
Rotisserie chicken with Frescatrano olives, parsley and roasted tomatoes, topped with pickled apple slaw, bleu cheese spread, bleu cheese crumbles, on sourdough.
More about Worth Takeaway
Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Willy's

9937 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Club Salad$13.00
BBQ Chicken Salad$13.00
More about Fat Willy's
Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante image

PIZZA • SOUPS • FRENCH FRIES

Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante

1947 N Lindsay Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.4 (1293 reviews)
Takeout
Gluten Free Tuscan Chicken Salad$15.99
Sun-dried tomatoes, almonds, kalamata olives, feta cheese, figs, roasted red peppers, onions, and a grilled chicken breast. Served with Italian dressing on the side.
Vito's Chicken Salad Large$15.99
Bacon, tomatoes, candied walnuts, craisins, , blue cheese crumbles topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with honey mustard dressing on the side.
Chicken & Berry Salad Large$15.99
Feta cheese, strawberries, and candied walnuts. Served with Raspberry walnut vinaigrette dressing on the side.
More about Vito's Pizza and Italian Ristorante
The Hub Grill & Bar image

 

The Hub Grill & Bar

1860 South Stapley, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southwest Chicken Salad$11.99
Iceberg lettuce & spring mix layered with crispy tortilla strips & mixed cheese. Sliced cucumbers, black beans & our roasted corn pico, chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Grilled, Cajun or Crispy chicken
Chicken Caesar Salad$11.49
Romaine, Caesar dressing, shredded parmesan, house-made croutons. Grilled, Cajun or Crispy Chicken
More about The Hub Grill & Bar
Banner pic

 

Arizona Bagels n Bialys

2060 South Power Road, Gilbert

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CRANBERRY WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD$11.99
PRICE PER POUND
More about Arizona Bagels n Bialys
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa

2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.95
Crisp Romaine lettuce leaves tossed in Caesar dressing, grilled chicken breast, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
Fat Willy's image

GRILL

Fat Willy's

650 N Hawes Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$13.00
More about Fat Willy's
Restaurant banner

 

Over Easy

1941 W Guadalupe Rd. #105, Mesa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Chicken Salad$11.00
grilled breast, parmesan cheese, romaine, croutons caesar dressing
More about Over Easy

