Chicken sandwiches in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Brass Tap
TACOS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
1033 N. Dobson Road, Mesa
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
9053 E Baseline Rd, Mesa
|Cobb
|$14.59
Grilled & Chilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Green Onions
|Arizonan Slider
|$13.59
Turkey, Fresh Avocado, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Mustard
|New Mexico
|$15.59
Green Chilies, Pepper Jack Cheese, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Lettuce, and Ranch. All Craft Burgers come with Chopped beef. Sub Chicken Breast or Veggie Patty (No Problem) Charbroiled Burger Patty +$1.50
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
GRILL
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
1110 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa
|Prime Rib
|$15.99
Angus Prime Rib, Grilled Onions, Jack Cheese, and Mayo
|Cobb
|$14.59
Grilled & Chilled Chicken Breast, Spring Mix, Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, Boiled Eggs, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Diced Tomatoes, and Green Onions
|Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$13.49
Ranch, UB's Ale BBQ or Honey Mustard