Chimichangas in Mesa

Go
Mesa restaurants
Toast

Mesa restaurants that serve chimichangas

Nando's Mexican Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nando's Mexican Cafe

6715 E. McDowell Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.3 (795 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
El Jefe Chimichanga$16.50
You're not the boss if me! A crisp burro filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, sauteed onions and tomatoes. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and green onions. Served with rice and beans.
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa

2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2. (B) Two Items with Two Sides$15.25
Create your own combo by combining two items and two sides of your choice.
Bag Of Chips
Crispy Corn Chips
Chimichanga Dinner
Our Chimichangas are delicate and crisp. Choose your filling, we'll roll it in a flour tortilla, deep fry it & top it with sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
Boca Taqueria image

 

Boca Taqueria

1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Taco$2.50
shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico
Carne Asada Taco$4.25
Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro
Cheese Crisp$5.00
Open faced & crispy
More about Boca Taqueria
Boca Taqueria image

TACOS

Boca Taqueria

10706 E. Point Twenty-Two Blvd Suite 112, Mesa

Avg 3 (12 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mini Chimis$7.50
4 mini chimis - 2 bean & cheese and 2 chicken & cheese served with queso dip
Salmon Taco$5.25
Grilled salmon, orange mango salsa, cheese
Cheese Crisp$5.00
Open faced & crispy
More about Boca Taqueria

Browse other tasty dishes in Mesa

Chicken Fried Steaks

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Quesadillas

Waffles

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

Fish Tacos

Burritos

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Mesa to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston