Chimichangas in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Nando's Mexican Cafe
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Nando's Mexican Cafe
6715 E. McDowell Rd, Mesa
|El Jefe Chimichanga
|$16.50
You're not the boss if me! A crisp burro filled with your choice of grilled chicken or steak, sauteed onions and tomatoes. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, cheese and green onions. Served with rice and beans.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
FRENCH FRIES
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa
|2. (B) Two Items with Two Sides
|$15.25
Create your own combo by combining two items and two sides of your choice.
|Bag Of Chips
Crispy Corn Chips
|Chimichanga Dinner
Our Chimichangas are delicate and crisp. Choose your filling, we'll roll it in a flour tortilla, deep fry it & top it with sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
More about Boca Taqueria
Boca Taqueria
1249 N Greenfield Rd Ste 104, Mesa
|Chicken Taco
|$2.50
shredded chicken, lettuce, cheese, pico
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.25
Carne asada, chopped onion, & cilantro
|Cheese Crisp
|$5.00
Open faced & crispy