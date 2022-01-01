Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Mesa

Mesa restaurants
Mesa restaurants that serve cobb salad

Fat Willy's image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Willy's

9937 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (1215 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Cobb Salad$13.50
More about Fat Willy's
The Hub Grill & Bar image

 

The Hub Grill & Bar

1860 South Stapley, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HUB Cobb Salad$12.09
Iceberg lettuce & spring mix topped with ham, grilled & chilled chicken, egg, avocado, cucumber, tomato, bacon & bell pepper
More about The Hub Grill & Bar
Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

6451 E Southern Ave, Mesa

Avg 4.2 (2073 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Cobb Salad$13.00
romaine, turkey, hardboiled egg, bacon, avocado, onion, grape tomatoes, blue cheese dressing
More about Over Easy
Fat Willy's image

GRILL

Fat Willy's

650 N Hawes Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Cobb Salad$13.50
More about Fat Willy's

