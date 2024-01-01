Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy chicken wraps in
Mesa
/
Mesa
/
Crispy Chicken Wraps
Mesa restaurants that serve crispy chicken wraps
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Willy's Family Sports Grill - Crismon
9937 E Baseline Rd, Mesa
Avg 4.2
(1215 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap
$14.00
More about Fat Willy's Family Sports Grill - Crismon
GRILL
Fat Willy's - Viewpoint
650 N Hawes Rd, Mesa
Avg 4.1
(253 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Ranch Wrap
$14.00
More about Fat Willy's - Viewpoint
