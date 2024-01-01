Croissants in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve croissants
More about RaV’eS Cafe - 4850 E Main St
RaV’eS Cafe - 4850 E Main St
4850 E Main St, Mesa
|Rav'es Chicken Salad Croissant
|$10.95
Chopped chicken tossed w/ celery, green onions, grapes, mandarin oranges, & seasonings on croissant
More about Point 22 Tavern - 9248 E CADENCE PARKWAY SUITE 101
Point 22 Tavern - 9248 E CADENCE PARKWAY SUITE 101
9248 East Cadence Parkway, Mesa
|Breakfast Point Croissant
|$8.99
Fried egg, American cheese and your choice of bacon, sausage or ham between a toasted english muffin, croissant, brioche bun or toasted bread