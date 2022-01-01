Enchiladas in Mesa

Go
Mesa restaurants
Toast

Mesa restaurants that serve enchiladas

Some Burros image

TACOS

Some Burros

5910 E Longbow Pkwy, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (1949 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pollo Fundido$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
Someburros Bowl$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
Combo #6$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
More about Some Burros
Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican image

 

Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican

1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa

Avg 3.5 (137 reviews)
Takeout
Street Taco Platter$11.25
Charbroiled skirt steak tacos (3), street style, with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and fresh lime
Cheese Crisp*$8.95
Crispy flour Tortilla topped With melted Monterey Jack cheese and fresh cilantro (* Limited time pricing)
Nachos Mi Amigos$10.75
Nacho chips topped with re-fried beans, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and jalapeños
More about Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa image

FRENCH FRIES

Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa

2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa

Avg 4.1 (599 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2. (B) Two Items with Two Sides$15.25
Create your own combo by combining two items and two sides of your choice.
Bag Of Chips
Crispy Corn Chips
Chimichanga Dinner
Our Chimichangas are delicate and crisp. Choose your filling, we'll roll it in a flour tortilla, deep fry it & top it with sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
Item pic

 

Some Burros

2836 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchilada$4.25
More about Some Burros

Browse other tasty dishes in Mesa

Omelettes

Fish And Chips

Taquitos

Sliders

Fish Tacos

Tostadas

Mushroom Burgers

Pies

Map

More near Mesa to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Tempe

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Gilbert

Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)

Chandler

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Queen Creek

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Apache Junction

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston