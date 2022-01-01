Enchiladas in Mesa
Mesa restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Some Burros
TACOS
Some Burros
5910 E Longbow Pkwy, Mesa
|Pollo Fundido
|$10.55
Marinated chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla then deep fried and topped with jalapeno cream cheese, grated cheddar and green onions, served with rice.
|Someburros Bowl
|$9.95
Meat of choice, rice, whole pinto beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, tomato, and cheese
|Combo #6
|$10.95
two cheese enchiladas, rice and beans
More about Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
Mi Amigos Fresh Mexican
1264 S Gilbert Rd, Mesa
|Street Taco Platter
|$11.25
Charbroiled skirt steak tacos (3), street style, with lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and fresh lime
|Cheese Crisp*
|$8.95
Crispy flour Tortilla topped With melted Monterey Jack cheese and fresh cilantro (* Limited time pricing)
|Nachos Mi Amigos
|$10.75
Nacho chips topped with re-fried beans, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, and jalapeños
More about Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
FRENCH FRIES
Rosita’s Fine Mexican Food - Mesa
2023 w Guadalupe rd, Mesa
|2. (B) Two Items with Two Sides
|$15.25
Create your own combo by combining two items and two sides of your choice.
|Bag Of Chips
Crispy Corn Chips
|Chimichanga Dinner
Our Chimichangas are delicate and crisp. Choose your filling, we'll roll it in a flour tortilla, deep fry it & top it with sour cream and guacamole. Served with Spanish Rice and Refried Beans.