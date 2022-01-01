Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajita salad in Mesa

Mesa restaurants
Mesa restaurants that serve fajita salad

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

9053 E Baseline Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (72 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sizzling Fajita Salad$15.59
Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00
Lunch Sizzling Fajita Salad$11.99
Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

GRILL

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

1110 S Greenfield Rd, Mesa

Avg 4.6 (291 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sizzling Fajita Salad$15.59
Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00
Lunch Sizzling Fajita Salad$11.99
Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00
More about Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

